Court Revokes Maina Son’s Bail, Orders Arrest

A Federal High Court in Abuja has revoked the bail granted to Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex pension boss, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering.

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, Okon Abang, the judge, ordered that Maina’s son be arrested and brought to court for trial saying the youngster, who is being prosecuted alongside his father, has jumped bail.

He also summoned Sani Umar Dangaladima, a member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara state who stood as his surety when he was granted bail.

The judge said the lawmaker should appear before the court to explain why he should not forfeit the ₦60m bail bond which he signed to secure Faisal’s release.

He held that the defendant’s trial on money laundering charges would proceed in absentia pending when he is arrested.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Faisal before the court for money laundering.

He was accused of operating an anonymous account with the United Bank of Africa (UBA) which he allegedly used to launder ₦58 million.

The defendant had pleaded “not guilty” to the three-count charge brought against him and was subsequently granted bail in November 2019.

But at the trial on Tuesday, Mohammed Abubakar, EFCC counsel, told the court that both the defendant and his counsel have not been appearing in court.

He then applied for a revocation of his bail and also asked the court to order his trial in absentia — both of which the court granted before adjourning till Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court, commenced the trial of Maina whom the EFCC is prosecuting for alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦2 billion, in absentia.