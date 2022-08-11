Court Remands Farm Workers Over Alleged Murder

Kwara State Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has on Thursday remanded three suspected farm workers in prison custody for allegedly killing their boss, Jamiu Ibrahim.

The suspects, Isiaka Sabi, Hassan Bature and Ardo Umaru allegedly conspired on June 29 and killed the farm owner of Idofin Odo-Ashe, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

Police’s First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the “case was transferred from Oke Ero Divisional Police Headquarters, Ilofa Kwara State to the Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin for discreet investigation on July 7, 2022.”

The case was reported by Jamiu Abdulrauf at the Oke-Ero police station.

“That on the same date at about 0000hours, five unknown gunmen invaded into Asalapa farm settlement via Idofin Odo-Ashe and took his brother one Jamiu Ibrahim ‘male’ aged 45 years out of his room into a guinea corn farm behind his house where he was fired with a gun and abandoned to die in the pool of his blood,” the report stated.

The suspects had allegedly killed Ibrahim Jamiu for refusing to give them (the suspects) money.

It reads, “Concerted effort of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Oke-Ero led to the arrest of one Isiaka Sabi, Bature Hassan and Umaru Ardo of different farm settlements in Idofin Odo Ashe, who were fingered in the killing of Jamiu Ibrahim.

“During discreet investigation conducted at SCID Ilorin, it was revealed that Sabi Isiaka, who was a labourer working for the deceased, invited one Hassan Bature and Umaru Ardo of different farm settlements and planned to rob Ibrahim Jamiu on July 26 but executed the plan of attacking Ibrahim Jamiu on 29/6/2022.

“During the discreet investigation, Sabi Isiaka confessed to having conspired with one Bature Hassan, Umaru Ardo, Janyo Dogo and Ahiyah (at large) to rob the deceased.”

“We are still investigating the case. Efforts are still on towards arresting the remaining suspects at large by the police authorities. However, we pray the court to remand the defendants in Oke-Kura Correctional Facility, Ilorin,” Thomas Adebayo, the prosecutor for the police said.

“Our prayers are in line with Section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kwara state 2018. We have nine grounds to support our application, supported also by nine paragraphs affidavit dated July 22, 2022, and deposed to by Inspector Mohammed Kamaldeen of the state CID, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“The state Attorney General is fully aware of the case because the duplicate of the case file had been forwarded to the justice ministry via a letter dated July 22nd, 2022.

“The receipt copy from the letter is evident having formed part of the evidence in this case. We have not in any way infringed on the fundamental human rights of the defendants.”

The defendants’ counsel Shuaib Oniye, aligned with the prosecution.

In her ruling, Magistrate A Mogaji, said in line with “the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the state, I hereby order that the suspect be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional facility.”