Court Rejects EFCC’s Request for Arrest of Diezani

A federal high court in Abuja has refused an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which sought an order of arrest against Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources.
She said the summons and the failed extradition process of the minister must be filed before the commission can seek a warrant of arrest, adding that court orders are not made in vain.
The EFCC had informed the court that the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice hinted that the arrest warrant was needed in order to enable law enforcement agencies bring the defendant to Nigeria to answer to charges against her.
“It is my view that the summons should have assisted in the extradition of the defendant by the office of the AGF.
“Today, the defendant is not in court and no reason was given. I am being informed that the defendant is believed to be in the United Kingdom.
“But if that is the case, learned counsel shall file an affidavit to that effect supported by evidence from the office of the attorney-general of the federation.
“I hereby give you time to put your house in order.”
Ojukwu had previously threatened to strike out the suit over the continued absence of the accused.
But at the resumed trial on Wednesday, Diezani was absent.
Faruk Abdullah, EFCC counsel, then asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the defendant.
“My lord, this honourable court issued a summons for the defendant to appear today but the defendant has failed to appear,” he said.
“We urge the court, in making the order, to direct all law enforcement agencies and the INTERPOL to arrest the defendant anywhere she is sighted and be brought before the court to answer to the allegation made against her before this honourable court.”
The matter has been adjourned till December 3, 2020, for report and arraignment of the defendant.
A high court in Adamawa, in December 2019, ordered the arrest of Diezani for allegedly giving a bribe of N362 million to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.
Source: The Cable
