Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Rochas Okorocha’s Assets

February 26, 2021031
The Imo State High Court in Owerri on Thursday gave an interim order for forfeiture of all properties said to be illegally acquired by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, while he was in office from 2011 to 2019.

The order was given by Justice Fred Njemanze following an application submitted by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Louis Alozie on behalf of the state government.

Some of the properties listed in the suit include the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; the controversial Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments; IBC staff quarters said to have been illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; Magistrate Quarters among others.

The suit had Senator Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, incorporated trustees of Rochas Foundation and Senator Okorocha himself as the first, second and third respondents against the attorney-general of the state.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

