Court Orders Emirates Airline To Pay Businessman $1.36m, ₦50m for Missing Luggage

Emirates Airline has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos to pay $1.36 million to a businessman, Orji Prince Ikem after his hand luggage containing the said amount got missing while it was in the custody of the airline while he was on a trip to China in 2007.

The judgment was passed by Justice Muslim Hassan in a case that has lasted nearly 12 years between the businessman and the airline. Prince Ikem filed the claim in his bid to recover his two pieces of hand luggage containing personal effects and $700,000, as well as $930,000 in 18 bundles of $50,000 wraps each and $30,000 cash not wrapped.

The airline was also ordered to pay N50 million as damages to the plaintiff for the “untold hardship and loss of earning” he suffered for the missing luggage from 2007 till date.

Justice Hassan, in his ruling on the plaintiff’s prayers for the return of his $1.36 million and N100 million as general damages, observed that the airline could not refute Ikem’s claims.

“I have read all the processes filed by both parties as well as their agreements and resolved that the only issue for determination is whether the plaintiff is entitled to the reliefs sought before this court. A claim not controverted is deemed admitted.

“In this case, the defendants did not call witness but rather rests its case on that of the plaintiff which means that all what the plaintiff claimed and their pleadings are admitted.

“I hold that Emirate Airlines failed in his obligations to customer by not delivering the luggage containing the sum of $1.36 million.

“On the whole, I hereby make the following orders: an order that Emirates Airlines pay the plaintiff the sum of $1.36 million.

“An order that the defendant pay the sum of N50 million to the defendant as damages. Parties shall bear their own respective costs,” the Judge ruled.