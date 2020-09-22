Court of Appeal Establishes Tribunal for Edo State Governorship Election

The Court of Appeal of Nigeria has established the Election Petition Tribunal and also constituted a panel in respect of the Governorship Election conducted in Edo State.

The panel was set up by the President, Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Monica Dongban – Mensem.

This was announced in a statement signed on Tuesday by Secretary of the Court, Sunday Martins.

“The general public is hereby put on notice that the Honourable President of Court of Appeal of Nigeria – Hon. Justice Monica Dongban – Mensem has established the Election Petition Tribunal Secretariat and accordingly constituted a panel in respect of the Governorship Election conducted in Edo State.

“The Honourable Chief Judge of the State – Hon. Justice E.A Edigin has graciously approved the use of High Court Complex (Election Petition Court Hall), Sapele Road, Benin City for the Tribunal Exercise. The Secretariat is now open,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has earlier congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election.

Chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni said in a statement that the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

It is important to note that tribunals are set up constitutionally whether a party is heading to court or not.

Source: Channels TV