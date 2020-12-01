Court Jails Former Unity Bank Employee For ₦11 million ATM Fraud

December 1, 2020 49

A former Unity Bank employee, Adam Adam was on Monday sentenced to one-year imprisonment by Justice Ibrahim Jauco of the Yobe State High Court. This is according to a statement credited to the spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

Adam was prosecuted on a one-count charge of theft to the tune of N11,657,500

The convict who was formerly in charge of the Damaturu branch’s Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was accused of diverting money meant for the ATM.

READ ALSO: CBN Approves Dollar Payment To Beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances

The count read, “That you, Adam Kaka Adam while being the Branch Service Manager with Unity Bank Plc Damaturu, Yobe State, in charge of Vault Room and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) sometimes in the year 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and in such capacity dishonestly took the sum of N11,657,500.00 (Eleven Million Six Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira)only being the property of Unity Bank Plc without its consent and with intention of permanently depriving it of the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 286(1) and 287 of the Penal Code Law, Laws of Yobe State of Nigeria respectively.”

When the count was read to him, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During his trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the defendant.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Jauro found him guilty of the offence as charged.

The convict, however, pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Counsel to the defendant, Mukhtar Ahmed, informed the court that Adam had previously been convicted for criminal misappropriation by Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, Damaturu.

Justice Jauro consequently sentenced Adam to one-year imprisonment with an option of a N100,000 fine.