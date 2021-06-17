fbpx
Court Jails Ex-Bank PHB MD For N25.7bn Fraud

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERLEGALNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Court Jails Ex-Bank PHB MD For N25.7bn Fraud

June 17, 20210137
Court Jails Ex-Bank PHB MD For N25.7bn Fraud

Lagos State High Court on Wednesday convicted the former Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB Plc, Mr. Francis Atuche, and the bank’s former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Ugo Anyanwu.

The judge, who found the bankers guilty of stealing and conspiracy to steal, however, discharged and acquitted Atuche’s wife, Elizabeth.

The former bank chief, his wife, and Anyanwu were accused of stealing N25.7 billion belonging to the bank.

READ ALSO: FG Seeks Reps Approval For Regulation Of Social Media

They were arraigned in 2011 before Justice Lateefat Okunnu of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court.

Atuche is also standing trial over N125 billion alleged fraud before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

He was arraigned in 2014, alongside Charles Ojo, a former Managing Director of Spring Bank Plc, on an amended 45-count before Justice Saliu Seidu, before the judge was transferred out of the Lagos division.

The case was subsequently transferred to Justice Ayokunle Faji and the defendants were re-arraigned in 2017.

About Author

Court Jails Ex-Bank PHB MD For N25.7bn Fraud
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN BANKING & FINANCE
July 31, 20190151

CBN Boosts Inter-Bank Forex Market With $210 Million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected the sum of 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange (forex) Market after the transactions on
Read More
May 22, 20140115

Chibok Abduction: U.S. Finally Deploys Troops To Intensify Rescue Mission

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been reported that the United States president, Barack Obama has finally confirmed that the American troops will help the Nigerian forces in the resc
Read More
NNPC Renews OML 118 With Shell, Others COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 9, 20200141

Ajakuta-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline Will Make Petrol Cheaper, says Mele Kyari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has stated that petrol would become cheaper and more e
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.