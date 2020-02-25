Court Finds Olisa Metuh, Dextra Investment Guilty of Money Laundering

Similarly, Justice Abang has convicted former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, and his company, Dextra Investment Limited, on Counts Two and Three of the money laundering charges preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arraigned in January 2016 on a seven-count criminal charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N400 million.

While count two borders on conversion of the sum of N400 million received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, count three borders on retention and concealment of the said funds.

Metuh had earlier on Tuesday been convicted on Count One which borders on receiving the said amount from Dasuki having knowledge that the said amount formed part of the unlawful activities of the former National Security Adviser.

Delivering judgment in the two counts, Justice Abang held that evidence tendered by the prosecution proved that Metuh disbursed the funds received from Dasuki for the political activities of the PDP as well as for his personal use.

“Metuh has not explained how N50 million was transferred to a joint account of his wife and himself”, the court held.

The Judge further stated that all documentary evidence presented to the court failed to show any security services for which the sum of N400 million was paid to the defendants, but rather flow of funds into PDP’s campaign activities as well as Metuh’s personal use.

Source: THISDAY