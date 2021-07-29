fbpx

Court Frees El-Zakzaky, Wife

July 29, 2021091
Court Finally Frees El-Zakzaky, Wife

A Kaduna State High Court has freed Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the embattled leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (ISN), and his wife.

Justice Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge, in a ruling that lasted over eight hours upheld the no-case submission filed by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife in an alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace levelled against them by the Kaduna State government.

Justice Gideon in his ruling held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

El-Zakazaky and his wife have been standing trial for four years on an eight-count charge of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful Assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

The defendants were brought to court on Wednesday morning by officials of the Nigerian Correctional service amidst tight security.

Mr Femi Falana, their lead counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) argued that all the 15 witnesses presented by the prosecution counsel were unable to establish any connection between the alleged crimes of Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Falana then urged the court to rule in favour of his clients and dismiss the charges levelled against them as there was no criminal case that has been established against them so far by the Kaduna State Government.

Court Frees El-Zakzaky, Wife
