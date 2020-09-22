Court Extends Order Restraining NPA from Terminating INTELS Pilotage Contract

The Federal High Court in Lagos has extended the interim order it earlier granted restraining the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from terminating the role of INTELS Nigeria Limited as manning agent in the pilotage districts of Lagos, Warri, Bonny/ Port Harcourt and Calabar.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, Justice I.N. Oweibo ordered all the parties involved in the matter to maintain status quo till October 22 when the court will hear all pending applications.

In his response to the court ruling, Counsel to INTELS, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) said, “What the court has ordered on our application is that the interim order will continue until such time as all the applications are taken together. So the case has been adjourned to 22 October for hearing of all pending applications.”

Recall that Justice R.M. Aikawa had on August 28, 2020 granted the interim injunction in the suit number FHC/L/CS/1058/2020 based on an application filed by INTELS Nigeria Limited and Deep Offshore Service Nigeria Limited.

INTELS and Deep Offshore had requested the court to restrain NPA from preventing them from performing their duties as manning agents pending the determination of ongoing arbitration proceedings between the parties.

