Court Dismisses EFCC’s ₦34 billion Alleged Fraud Lawsuit against Tompolo’s Firm

A federal high court in Lagos has dismissed a suit filed against Global West Vessel Specialist Ltd, a company linked to Government Ekpemupolo, an ex-militant commander better known as Tompolo.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015, preferred a 40 count charge against Tompolo, his firm; Patrick Akpolokemi, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Kime Engozu; Rex Elem; Gregory Mbonu and Warredi Enisuoh.

Other three firms joined as defendants are Odimiri Electrical Ltd, Boloboere Property and Estate Ltd and Destre Consult Ltd.

The EFCC had accused the defendants of conspiring among themselves to divert over N34 billion, belonging to NIMASA to their personal use.

The EFCC said they acted contrary to section 18 (a) of the money laundering (prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and were liable to punishment under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

Following Tompolo’s continuous refusal to appear before the court, his name was severed from the charges.

Ruling on a no-case submission filed by the defendants, Ibrahim Buba, the judge, held that the prosecution “failed to establish a prima facie case” against the defendants.

He, therefore, dismissed all the counts against the defendants.