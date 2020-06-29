Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Lawsuit against Obaseki

A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the upcoming governorship election in the state for alleged forgery.

Edobor Williams, Ugesia Godwin and Amedu Anakhu had filed the case alleging that the governor forged his academic certificate.

But when the case came up on Monday, neither the legal representatives of Obaseki’s accusers nor the governor’s showed up.

Anwuli Chikere, the judge, subsequently, struck out the case.

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) had confirmed that Obaseki graduated from the institution.

Olubunmi Faluyi, the registrar of the university, said the governor attended and graduated from the institution in a statement on June 10.

“Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics,” the statement read.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had disqualified Obaseki from its primary governorship election for Edo over an alleged ”defective” certificate, paving the way for Osagie Ize-Iyamu to be the party’s standard bearer.

Afterwards, Obaseki left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he emerged governorship candidate unopposed.

The Edo governorship election is scheduled for September 19.

