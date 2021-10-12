fbpx

Court Directs EFCC To Remove Dokpesi’s Name From Watch List

October 12, 20210122

A Federal High Court on Monday has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove the name of the Founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, from its watch list.

Justice John Tsoho who gave the order in Abuja held that there was no justification to continue keeping Dokpesi’s name on the list since there are no criminal charges or allegations pending against him.

The counsel to Dokpesi, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had argued the Court of Appeal has quashed and acquitted him of corruption allegations, adding that keeping him on the watch list meant disobedience to the court order.

Dokpesi, who was facing a N2.1 billion money laundering allegation of receiving the sum from a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, knowing same to be a proceed of corruption, was on April 1 acquitted by the appellate court.

The same Judge had in August ordered the EFCC  to unfreeze a bank account of Dokpesi since the criminal charges which led to the freezing of the account had been dismissed and Dokpesi discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal.

He directed that the post no debit on the account be immediately removed in compliance with the appellate court’s judgment.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

