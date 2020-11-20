Court Convicts Ex-Access Bank Employee for ₦9 million Fraud

November 20, 2020 291

Justice T. B. Adegoke of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State has set November 30, 2020 for the sentencing of a former employee of Access Bank, Onus Osagie Amahian. He worked as an IT officer with Access Bank. He is being prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 25 count charge bordering on forgery and inputting false entries into Delta State Government payroll.

He was found guilty on all charges.

Amahian, was accused of fraudulently inputting names and account numbers of his relatives and friends into the payroll schedule of Delta State government between August and October 2011, which was being handled by Access bank and subsequently paid monies into those Accounts; defrauding the Bank of an aggregate sum of Nine Million, Three Hundred and Forty-Four Thousand, Thirteen Naira and Twenty Three Kobo (N 9, 344,013.23).

One the the counts reads: “that you Onus Osagie Amahian between the month of August and October 2011 at Access Bank Asaba Branch within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did steal the sum of Nine Million Three Hundred and Forty-Four Thousand, Thirteen Naira Twenty Three Kono (N9,344,013.23) only from Delta State Government payroll (NEFT/ DTSG/.TCO/ ACC ) in Access Bank PLC branch Asaba and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code Act CAp C38 of the Revised Edition ( Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007”

Another reads: “that you Onus Osagie Amahian on or about the 26th day of August 2011 at Access Bank Branch Asaba within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did make false entry by purportedly transferring the sum of N450,942.57. ( Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty-Two Naira Fifty-Seven Kobo) out of Delta State government payroll ( NEFT / DTSG/ TCO/ ACC) in Access Bank Plc branch Asaba into access bank account number: 0009564039 operated by Osagie Blessing knowing same to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 of the Revised Edition (Law’s of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the same Act”.

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the 25 count charge prompting the prosecution counsel, F.O. Dibang to ask the court to convict and sentence him accordingly. He also prayed the court that the defendant make restitution to the victim of the crime. However, the defence counsel pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as her client had become remorseful for his action and has been in prison custody for some time.

Justice Adegoke consequently convicted the defendant but deferred sentencing till November 30, 2020.