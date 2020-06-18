Court Approves Giadom’s Request to Act as APC National Chairman

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital has granted Mr. Victor Giadom his request to act as the National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC for two weeks.

In an ex-parte application, Mr Giadom asked for an order of the court to take over the affairs of the party in acting capacity and chair meetings of the National Working Committee, NWC until the determination of the motion on notice.

Mr. Giadom in the application argued that he is the authentic Acting National Chairman of the APC based on the order of a High Court.

According to him, being the party’s Deputy National Secretary, he was the highest ranking official following the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja that upheld the suspension of Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and declared all his actions prior to the court ruling null and void.

Justice Samiru Umar Bature of the court granted the prayers and also granted the request for Mr. Mustapha Salihu, the APC National Vice Chairman North East to act as the National Secretary.

Source: VO