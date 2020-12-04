Court Approves Fayose’s Foreign Medical Trip

December 4, 2020 22

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has allowed the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who is being tried for alleged ₦2.2 billion fraud, to embark on a foreign medical trip.

Justice Aneke granted an application brought by his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), seeking the leave of the court to be allowed to travel.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, through its lawyer Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), did not oppose the application.

Justice Aneke has adjourned further hearing in the case till January 22, 2021.

The EFCC is prosecuting Fayose alongside a firm, Spotless Investment Limited, for alleged ₦2.2 billion fraud.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among other things, that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of ₦1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”

The former governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

The EFCC also alleged that Fayose purchased a property known as No. 44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for ₦200 million in the name of “your elder sister, Mrs Moji Oladeji.”

But Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited have pleaded not guilty to the charges.