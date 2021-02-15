fbpx
Court Annuls Impeachment of Former Deputy Gov. Of Imo, Jude Agbaso

LEGALNEWS

February 15, 2021
A high court in Owerri, Imo State has annulled the impeachment of Jude Agbaso as Deputy Governor.

Agbaso who was deputy to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo governor, was impeached by the state house of assembly on March 28, 2013, over allegations that he collected ₦458m and Red Label scotch whiskey as bribe from J-Pro, a construction firm.

Jude Agbaso had challenged his impeachment in court.

RELATED ARTICLES: Imo Assembly hands out Impeachment Notice to Deputy Governor

Imo Assembly: deliberates on Impeaching Deputy Governor over ₦458m Contract Scam

Imo Dep Gov-I Did Not Receive Bribe from Contractor

Ruling on the matter on Monday, February 15, 2021, I.S Opara, trial judge, gave the consent judgment after parties in the suit opted to settle out of court.

Chijioke Emeka, counsel to Agbaso, had informed the court that parties in the suit including his client, the state governor, the state house of assembly and the chief judge of the state had on February 1 drafted terms of settlements which were filed before the court on February 2.

In his judgment, Opara said the terms of settlements had become a consent judgement of the court.

Speaking with journalists after the court session, Emeka said that following the judgment, all entitlements due to his client as a former deputy governor of the state has been restored and he is legally authorised to hold public positions.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala As DG

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

