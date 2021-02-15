Court Annuls Impeachment of Former Deputy Gov. Of Imo, Jude Agbaso

February 15, 2021 31

A high court in Owerri, Imo State has annulled the impeachment of Jude Agbaso as Deputy Governor.

Agbaso who was deputy to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo governor, was impeached by the state house of assembly on March 28, 2013, over allegations that he collected ₦458m and Red Label scotch whiskey as bribe from J-Pro, a construction firm.

Jude Agbaso had challenged his impeachment in court.

Ruling on the matter on Monday, February 15, 2021, I.S Opara, trial judge, gave the consent judgment after parties in the suit opted to settle out of court.

Chijioke Emeka, counsel to Agbaso, had informed the court that parties in the suit including his client, the state governor, the state house of assembly and the chief judge of the state had on February 1 drafted terms of settlements which were filed before the court on February 2.

In his judgment, Opara said the terms of settlements had become a consent judgement of the court.

Speaking with journalists after the court session, Emeka said that following the judgment, all entitlements due to his client as a former deputy governor of the state has been restored and he is legally authorised to hold public positions.

