Court Admits More Evidence In Naira Marley's Alleged Fraud Case

January 27, 2021021
Justice Nicolas Oweibo of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has admitted additional evidence in the ongoing trial of music artiste, ‘Naira Marley.’ whose real name is Azeez Fashola.

The judge in his ruling granted the entry of a compact disk that holds the phone analysis of the artiste which was submitted by the second prosecution witness Anosike Augustine on the ground that the iPhone which was analyzed has been admitted in evidence earlier.

A motion objecting to the entry of the material by legal counsel to Naira Marley, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) was overruled by Justice Nicolas Oweibo and was subsequently allowed as evidence and marked exhibit ‘F.’.

“l have considered the agreement of both parties as well as the ground for the objection, I consider the CD to be admissible in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of other prosecution witness,” Oweibo said.

The trial of the case could not proceed because the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, was not in court and sought an adjournment.

The adjournment was not opposed by the EFCC’s counsel, Bilkisu Buhari.

Justice Oweibo adjourned the further trial to 8th and 11th of March, 2021.

Recall that the anti-graft agency had on May 20, 2019, arraigned Naira Marley on 11 counts of money laundering and Internet fraud.

The EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

But he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

