Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Trial To March 8

January 26, 2021030

The trial of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, has been adjourned to March 8 and 9, 2021, for further hearing.

The adjournment of the trial comes barely 24 hours after the judge ordered the Nigerian Correctional service to immediately evacuate the wife of Sheikh Elzakzaky, Zeenat to an isolation Centre where she will be treated for COVID-19 infection which she contracted in detention.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the case during Tuesday’s sitting after the prosecution counsel; Chris Umar presented two witnesses before the court.

However, only one of the witnesses testified before the court while the other one is expected to be taken in the next adjourned date.

Elzakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

The couple have been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between the Shiites and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.

