Countries With The Highest Gold Reserve

Due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some countries have liquidated or topped up their gold reserves. Finbold‘s analysis indicates that four of the top 12 countries with the highest gold reserves cumulatively added 208.34 tons of gold between March and December 2020. The remaining eight countries cumulatively liquidated 12.78 tons of gold during the same period.

The United States, which holds the highest reserves, added 92.23 tons, increasing its haul to 9,057.38 tons from 8,965.15 tons held in March.

Germany follows with 3,703.74 tons of gold having liquidated 5.4 tons from March’s 3,709.14 tons. The International Monetary Fund gold reserves are at 3,100.38 tons while back in March the figure stood at 3,101.53 tons. The institution has liquidated a total of 1.1 tons of gold.

Russia holds 2,569.72 tons in gold reserves, an addition of 65.51 tons on the 2,504.21 tons held in March. China has increased its reserves by 36.75 tons to 2,196.55 tons as of December 2020. In March, the figure stood at 2,159.8 tons.