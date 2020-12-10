Cost of Data Drops By 50 percent – NCC

December 10, 2020 22

The Nigerian Communications Commission has stated in a report that the cost of internet data dropped by 50 percent between the months of January and November 2020.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Communications in a statement it released on Thursday.

The reports states that the price of 1GB of data dropped from ₦1,000 to ₦487.18.

According to the statement, the fall in price is consistent with Isa Pantami’s Nigerian National Broadband Plan, which was inaugurated in December 2019.

The plan’s goal is to crash the price of data to an average cost of 1GB of data to a maximum of ₦390 by 2025.

With the January 2020 baseline of N1,000 per GB, the maximum projected steady decrease for the end of each year was as follows: 2020 (N925), 2021 (N850), 2022 (N775), 2023 (N700), 2024 (N545) and 2025 (N390).

“In line with Dr Pantami’s commitment to under promise and over deliver, the measures have caused the current cost of data to reduce significantly beyond the December 2020 projection of N925,” the Ministry’s statement added.

“Based the Report by NCC, the average cost of data as at November 2020 was N487.18, which amounts to 47.33% lower than the projected value. The Report also indicates that the cost of data in November 2020 was less than 50% of the cost of data in January 2020.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the NCC, will continue to ensure that consumers enjoy a price regime that supports fairness and is friendly to consumers. Policies are in place to ensure that operators adopt competitive pricing that eschews unjustifiable margins. The general public may also wish to note that complaints about rapid data depletion are also being investigated.”