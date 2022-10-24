Cost Of Airfares Up By 96.87% In One Year – NBS

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average fare paid by air travelers for single journeys on defined routes grew by 96.87% in September 2021 on a year-over-year basis in its report titled “transport fare watch” (September 2022).

The statistics organization claims that it grew from N65,041.89 in August 2022 to N72,690.54 in September 2022, it climbed by 11.76% month over month.

The average rate that commuters pay for bus rides inside the city each drop, according to data from the study, increased by 2.19% month over month, from N602.48 in August 2022 to N615.69 in September 2022.

It also revealed that on a year-on-year basis, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 41.42% from N435.36 in September 2021 to N615.69 in September 2022.

The average fare that commuters pay for interstate bus trips each drop increased to N3,790.06 in September 2022, representing a 0.27% month-over-month rise from the amount of N3,779.96 in August 2022. The travel rates increased 44.61% year over year from N2,620.90 in September 2021.

Further investigation by our reporter showed that, on a month-over-month basis, the average transit fee paid on Okada transportation in September 2022 was N434.73, which was 1.15% less than the rate reported in August 2022 (N439.80). The agency also observed that the fare increased 41.79% year over year when compared to September 2021. (N306.80).

The NBS added,” the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in September 2022 increased to N980.18 showing a growth of 0.61% on a month-on-month basis, from N974.26 in August 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 15.44% from N849.06 in September 2021 to N980.20 in September 2022.”