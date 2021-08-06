Corruption, Poor Enforcement Slows E-Call-up, Says Minister

August 6, 2021 117

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, says corrupt practices and poor enforcement have led to the collapse of the E-Call-up system that was introduced to address persistent traffic on Apapa Port access roads.

She said there was an urgent need to fix the Oshodi/Apapa Expressway to boost businesses and generate more revenue at the Lagos ports.

Saraki made this during the Second Phase of 2020 Ministerial Retreat organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Lagos on Thursday.

The call-up system was introduced recently by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and other stakeholders to mitigate the seemingly intractable gridlock in Apapa port and its environs.

However, there had been complaints about its inadequacies from users and different stakeholders.

“The Call-Up system that was recently put in place has literally collapsed either due to corrupt practices or lack of enforcement by security agents,” the Minister said.

She added, “There is an urgent need to fix the road to boost businesses at the port and generate more revenue to revitalise the economy.

“We need to strengthen the institutional capabilities of maritime agencies to position the country as a hub of maritime activities in West and Central Africa to boost the economy.”

Saraki said the employment opportunities available in the maritime sector had not been well harnessed by Nigeria.

She said that since the last retreat which took place in Akwa Ibom, the maritime sector has made tremendous achievements in spite of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Saraki said President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offenses (SPOMO) Bill into law after the first Ministerial Retreat.

She further said that there was a need to remove things causing delay in the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds (CVFF).