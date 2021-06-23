fbpx
Corruption: Court Sentences Farouk Lawan To 7 Years In Prison

LEGALNEWS

June 23, 20210105

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has sentenced Farouk Lawan, the former Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Petroleum Subsidy to prison for seven years.

During the trial on Tuesday, Lawan was found guilty of counts one, two, and three bordering on corruptly asking for and obtaining the same from Femi Otedola, in order to exonerate Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited from the list of companies in the fuel subsidy scam.

Convicted crime

Count one stated that Lawan corruptly asked Femi Otedola the Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, for a bribe of $3 million as an inducement to remove the name of his company from the report of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on monitoring of fuel subsidy regime.

Count 2

Count two stated that the defendant collected the sum of $500,000 as a vindicate Zelon petroleum and gas from the fuel subsidy probe report.

Sentencing

For count one and two the court sentenced Lawan to seven years, while for count three he was sentenced to five years.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Money

The court also ordered that the defendant return the sum of $500,000 to the Federal Government.


