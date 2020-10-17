Corporate Service Expert, Tobechukwu Okigbo Trains SMEs on Crisis Management

October 17, 2020 565

Corporate Service and crisis management expert, Tobechukwu Okigbo recently joined other experts to upskill SMEs on stakeholder and crisis management at The Revv Programme masterclass. The masterclass themed, “The Resilient Small Business – A Stakeholder and Crisis Management Perspective” held on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Other experts at the masterclass include Prince Arthur Uche, CEO, Beyond Clothing; Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Principal Consultant, Necci Consulting; Peter Bankole, Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan-Atlantic University; and Cyril Ilok, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, MTN Nigeria. The masterclass was moderated by Amina Dambatta, General Manager, Regional Operations, MTN Nigeria.

With almost three decades experience in corporate service management, Tobechukwu Okigbo provides leadership for stakeholder management solutions and practices aimed at driving corporate brand equity.

Tobechukwu has been the Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Nigeria since 2017. Under his leadership, MTN Nigeria has won several awards, including the LaPRIGA 2019 awards for Best in Crisis Management and Excellence in Internal Communication. A results-oriented business leader, he has a record of accomplishment for out-of-the-box and innovative approaches to the attainment of objectives. Tobechukwu’s stellar leadership qualities at MTN Nigeria have been evident in the manner the company has managed its diverse stakeholders through different seasons.

Speaking at the masterclass on CSR in crisis management, Tobechukwu said, “CSR is simply a company giving back to the community in which it operates. CSR is used to earn the social right to operate. Where you have embedded yourself in the community through CSR programs, your corporate social responsibility (CSR) becomes corporate social investment (CSI), because the community will help you transition and survive the crisis”.

The Revv Programme was created to reach over 10,000 small business owners using a four-pronged approach, which includes masterclasses, access to new markets, productivity tools support and expert advisory. Through the programme, MTN Nigeria aims to help entrepreneurs rethink and retool their businesses in order to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.