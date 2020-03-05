Coronavirus: WHO Raises Caution on Global Medical Supply to Combat Virus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a global shortage and price hiking for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

Speaking Wednesday, it asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 percent as the death toll from the respiratory illness surges.

Crowds wearing protective masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession and the World Bank announced $12 billion to help countries fight the coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on air travel, tourism, and other industries, threatening global economic growth prospects.

The virus continued to spread in South Korea, Japan, Europe, Iran and the United States, and several countries reported their first confirmed cases, taking the total to some 80 nations hit with the flu-like illness that can lead to pneumonia.

Source: THISDAY