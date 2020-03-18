Coronavirus: Sokoto Govt. Cancels Annual Trade Fair Opening Ceremony

Sokoto state government has called off the opening ceremony of its 11th annual national trade fair.

The opening ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday and guests were already seated before the event was called off.

The decision was in line with the position of the federal government to cancel all public gatherings following the outbreak of COVID 19 across the globe.

Addressing newsmen, Sokoto state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Bashir Gidado said the fair will continue only the ceremony that is canceled

He said ” As you can see we are ready and very prepare because we have been preparing and are ready and people are here, but the governor of Sokoto Aminu Tambuwal decided to call off this activity just so that we avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He added that “any other public gathering that will bring people together in the state has also been canceled.

According to him, the government apologizes to the people and all participants at the fair regretting any inconvenience the action may cause.

