Coronavirus: Reps Suspend Legislative Activities for 2 Weeks

Coronavirus: Reps Suspend Legislative Activities for 2 Weeks

By
- March 25, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
12
0
Reps Suspends Legislative ActivitiesCoronavirus: Reps Suspends Legislative Activities for 2 Weeks

The Nigerian House of Representatives has suspended all legislative activities for two weeks as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Activities suspended include plenary and all committees activities within and outside the NASS Complex, to observe the social distancing directives by the Nation’s Centre for Disease Control.

The lawmakers also considered and passed an Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill 2020 to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus outbreak on Nigeria’s economy.

The bill proposed to provide for relief on corporate tax liability and suspend import duty on selected goods to alleviate the financial burden on citizens.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

COVID-19: NITDA Cautions Nigerians on Fraudulent Websites

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has cautioned