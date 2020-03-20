Coronavirus: Plateau State Shuts Down Public, Private Schools

The Plateaus state government has ordered the closure of public and private schools from Friday, March 20, 2020.

In a statement by the secretary to the government of Plateaus state, Professor Danladi Atu, the closure affects pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

The statement adds that the measure became necessary as the government takes steps to curtail the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) now in the country and the world at large.

Professor Atu stated that “it is, therefore, imperative for the government to adopt these and other measures to safeguard the lives of its citizens. Parents are encouraged to promote the culture of personal and family hygiene as a way of curtailing and preventing this pandemic please.”

Though no case of the Coronavirus has been reported in Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states, governments of the three states are taking drastic measures to keep the disease out of their states and keep their citizens safe. Enlightenment massages on how to protect oneself are constantly being played in the media, personal hygiene is also encouraged while people are reminded not to panic.

The Plateau state government has prepared an emergency infectious disease center for any eventualities while similar measures have also been adopted in the other two north-central states.

Source: VON