Coronavirus: Plateau State Governor Issues 7 Days Total Lockdown

The Plateau State Government in North Central Nigeria has ordered a total lockdown as part of measures to prevent the COVID 19 disease.

It takes effect from 12 midnight, Thursday, April 9 to 11 pm on Wednesday 15th April 2020.

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, the state capital on the progress report on the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the lockdown was to enable the government to embark on fumigation in Jos-Bukuru metropolis and all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

“During this period, there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty. These include security agencies, medical and health workers, power and energy staff, fire service, media, telecom operators and fuel tankers,” the Governor said.

Personal Protective Equipment

He said the government had purchased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), monitors, infrared thermometers, oxygen and other essential drugs, stressing that “testing of COVID-19 would commence in Jos in a few days time.’’

“The state recorded 48 suspected cases which were all found negative while 25 were discharged from self-isolation and eight still under surveillance,’’ the Governor stated.

Governor Lalong stated that the state in collaboration with partners and the Nigerian Government is making efforts to address challenges arising from COVID-19 in the state and provision of palliatives for indigents.

He said; “In all the operations so far, a number of challenges have arisen which we are working hard to address in conjunction with key partners including the Nigerian Government.

Some of the challenges include; lack of a Diagnostic Centre despite the State having Grade 3-Diagnostic Centres. We are liaising with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that Plateau State to get a centre soon.’’

Governor Lalong appreciated organisations like Grand Cereals, the United Bank of Africa (UBA), NASCO Group of Companies and Mee Palace for their various contributions of foodstuff, hand sanitisers and enlightenment materials among others to the state, to control the spread of the virus.

“I also wish to commend citizens who are using the COVID-19 Plateau Platform in reporting incidences directly to the situation room, which has helped the government to take timely actions,” he added.

