Coronavirus: NUJ Adamawa Chapter Directs Journalists To Work From Home

The Nigeria Union of Journalists in Adamawa State has directed its members across nine Chapels in the state to start operating from home, with effect from Thursday, April 23, 2020, following the painful discovery of the index case of COVID-19 in the state.

A statement by the union, signed by the Chairman, Mr. Ishaka Donald Dedan, said the Coronavirus index victim emanated from the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ, as such all members should go on self-isolation with immediate effect.

The statement said with the development, the leadership of NUJ would shut-down all other activities and businesses at the press Centre Yola with effect from Friday, April 24, 2020.

It said only accredited Journalists from various Media would cover the daily briefings from the ‘Adamawa COVID-19 Containment Committee.

“It is imperative to ask all Journalists to adhere strictly to safety measures against COVID-19,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, NUJ urged the COVID-19 Committee to urgently provide Journalists covering its daily briefings and other activities with every necessary safety materials and resources to enable them to perform their function effectively.

It also urged the public to always see Journalists as partners in progress as well as critical stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19.

