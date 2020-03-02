Coronavirus: Minister of Health Urges Nigerians to Stay Calm

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Enahire has said that there was no need for alarm even as Nigeria recorded its first confirmed case of a Coronavirus patient in the country.

An Italian man was on Thursday, the 27th of February confirmed to be Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa’s first Coronavirus case after arriving from Milan on a Turkish Airlines flight on February 24.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire who announced the covid-19 case through a statement released by the Ministry of Health in the early hours of Friday after its confirmation by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, said that the Italian man who has been quarantined was clinically stable and “doing well”.

The Minister said Nigeria was well prepared to deal with the disease. Adding that the country had four laboratories where patients can be tested.

The Health Minister visited Lagos on Saturday the 29th of February to monitor the situation himself. He was briefed by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a couple of tweets released via his twitter handle after the meeting with the Health Minister, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government was working closely with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had also, before the Health Minister’s visit, reassured Lagosians; telling them not to panic as he and his team were on top of the situation.

