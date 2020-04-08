Coronavirus: Lagos State Receives 3 Ambulances from WHO

- April 8, 2020
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated three ambulances to the Lagos State government.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency explained that this was to support the government’s effort in curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

It added that the donation of the ambulances would boost the fight against COVID-19 in the state, following the recent successes recorded in Lagos.

WHO’s Immunisation Team Lead in Nigeria, Dr Braka Fiona, presented the vehicles to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday.

Some members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, witnessed the presentation of the ambulances.

Source: Channels TV

