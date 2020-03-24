Coronavirus: Jigawa State to Turn Hotels into Isolation Centers

The commissioner of health in the state, Dr. Abba Zakari dropped the hint during a press briefing today at the state secretariat in Dutse, the state capital of Jigawa.

According to him, with the way the number of cases is increasing by the day the state government must take a bold step to help in the prevention of the spread of the virus.

Dr. Abba Zakari added that the state government has ordered the closure of schools which include, conventional, Islamiya and Almajiri schools.

“All schools including Islamiya and Tsangaya Schools are ordered to be shut. Gatherings of more than 20 persons are also banned. We advise everyone to mindful of social distance and also to practice personal hygiene. “ the commissioner added.

While responding to questions regarding clerics who do not believe that the disease exists, the Commissioner said they are working with religious and traditional leaders to ensure full compliance.

He added that the state government is working to establish a test center in the state.

Source: Channels TV