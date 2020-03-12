Coronavirus: Italy Records 168 Deaths within 24 hours

Coronavirus has killed 168 more people in Italy in the past 24 hours, the highest toll in a single day since the start of the outbreak in the country.

The whole of Italy – a country of some 60 million people – was placed under quarantine yesterday, as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the dreaded outbreak that has killed 631 people and affected more than 10,000.

Globally, more than 4,000 people have died from Coronavirus and over 113,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). About 64,000 people have recovered around the world.

The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has now placed the entire country on lockdown, said measures introduced just two days ago in much of the North were no longer sufficient after a jump in deaths tied to the highly infectious disease and said the entire nation had to make sacrifices to stop its spread.

“The right decision today is to stay at home. Our future and the future of Italy is in our hands. These hands have to be more responsible today than ever before,” Conte said.

Source: THISDAY