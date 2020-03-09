Coronavirus: Italy Orders 22 million Masks to Curb Spread

Italy is ordering 22 million surgical masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the civil protection agency said Sunday, as it announced the country’s death toll jumped to 366.

Over 15 million people were meanwhile adjusting to life in lockdown after the government shut whole swathes of the north, beginning with the worst-hit Lombardy region, home to the majority of Sunday’s 133 deaths.

On Sunday the nation had the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in both deaths and the number of infected people, according to an AFP count.

The number of fatalities shot up by 133 to 366 Sunday, while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375, its civil protection agency said.

