Coronavirus: IGP Cautions Against Unnecessary Arrest, Detention

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed all Zonal Assistant IGs and Commissioners of Police nationwide to avoid unnecessary arrests and detentions against the backdrop of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) Global Health threat.

The directive came in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Frank Mbah.

The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, directed the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects were not condoned.

He reiterated that the detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide, and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

IGP Adamu also directed that adequate measures be in place to screen persons to be committed into police custody.

He enjoined citizens to avoid social visits to police stations and other police offices, except where absolutely necessary.

The Police Chief also ordered Command CPs to immediately publicize phone numbers of their Command Control Rooms, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other Tactical Commanders using the conventional and non-conventional media.

Also, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all Police Primary and Secondary Schools nationwide.

The Force Medical Services has been empowered and directed to step up sensitization programs across commands, formations, and barracks in the country.

Source: VON