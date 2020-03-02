Coronavirus: FCTA Unveils 2 Isolation Wards in Abuja Hospitals

The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has opened two isolation wards at the National Hospital Abuja, and the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwgagwalada, for suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) following the identification of one case of the virus in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Director of FCT public health department, Dr. Josephine Okechukwu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, stated that although there has not been any identified case of the virus in the FCT, the administration is taking all necessary measures in case it occurs.

Okechukwu revealed that at the moment, there is also an ongoing training by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Keffi, Nasarawa State, for health care workers that would manage the virus if it occurs in any part of the territory.

She added that a lot is also being done in the FCT, such as spraying of every passenger, coming into the country through the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, from the high-risk countries, screening them on arrival, taking their temperature, as well taking other necessary details.

The director of public health stated that the department has also trained over 200 health workers in Abuja Municipal area council (AMAC) and Abaji area council on Lassa fever and Coronavirus, while sensitization of residents is ongoing in all the six area councils of the FCT.

“For us in the department of public health, we have been sensitizing the communities. We have gone through the six area councils, except Abaji to sensitize them on Lassa fever and the Coronavirus.

For the health care workers, there have been ongoing training on Coronavirus and Lassa fever and other epidemic-prone diseases. Over 200 healthcare workers have so far been trained in AMAC and Bwari area councils.”

She advised FCT residents to stop the panic over the virus while enjoining them to take necessary preventive measures of increased personal hygiene such as handwashing with soap and water, minimizing the culture of handshakes and hugs, use of alcoholic sanitizers, covering the mouth when coughing, as well as keeping the environment clean, to stop these viruses from growing in the environment.

Source: VON