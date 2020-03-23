Coronavirus: FCT Minister Establishes Emergency Response Team to Curb Spread

FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated an Emergency Response Team to order to provide a formidable response and curtail the spread of the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19, in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja,

The Minister explained that the primary responsibility of the team was to confront the disease in all ramifications and curtail its spread.

Three cases of the Coronavirus were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday while the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also announced a new confirmed case on Sunday.

Bello, who was represented at the event by the Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Kawu Mohammed, said the response team had seven major pillars to address specific areas while a central coordinating committee would oversee the overall affairs of the team.

The teams include Infection Prevention and Control; Epidemiology, Surveillance and Point of Entry as well as Laboratory.

Others are Risk Communication and Social Mobilization; Case Management as well as Health Safety and Welfare.

Each of the teams is to be chaired by relevant professionals.

The Minister charged members of the response team to bring their experiences and professionalism to bear in attending to the confirmed cases and also diligently tracking all suspects until the FCT is declared free of the pandemic.

He said so far thirty-nine (39) cases were reported and tested in the FCT while four were confirmed to be positive.

Source: VON