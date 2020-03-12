Coronavirus: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, WIfe in Self-isolation

- March 12, 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating Thursday as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with “mild flu-like symptoms”

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau’s symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on Wednesday, but as a precaution the prime minister “will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home,” according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa.

AFP

