Coronavirus: Canada Closes Borders to All Countries Except US

In response to the seemingly uncontrolled spread of the Coronavirus, Canada has closed its borders to nationals from all countries except the United States of America.

This came on the heels of recent announcements of new cases in several African countries. According to the BBC, no less than 27 African countries have recorded at least one case of the virus, with the latest additions being Benin, Liberia, Somalia, and Tanzania.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau announced the closure on Monday as part of measures to fight the infection.

Trudeau, whose wife had also tested positive for the virus, noted that the restriction would not affect permanent citizens, diplomats or immediate family members of Canadians.

Addressing reporters, he said, “We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

“This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for aircrews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens.”

In addition, the government has also mandated airlines to do a basic health assessment of anyone traveling into Canada, irrespective of their nationality.

“Anyone, who has symptoms, will not be able to come to Canada,” he declared.

Source: Nairametrics