Coronavirus: Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Goes into Self-Isolation

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation following contact with Mohammed Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

This was made known by Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor, Mr Muktar Gidado on Monday.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Gov. Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation.

“This development is the sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, was tested positive to Coronavirus upon his return from an International trip through Lagos.

“It would be recalled that Gov.Bala Mohammed, who also recently returned from an official trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in Aero Contractors aircraft, where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries

“So far, the governor did not exhibit any symptom of the disease, but based on the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, he will remain in Isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread in the disease,” said Gidado.

Gidado also disclosed that the blood sample of Mohammad had been taken and is currently undergoing clinical tests.

“For the period of the clinical testing, the governor and his entourage will remain in isolation, pending the outcome of the clinical result.

“Consequently, therefore, the governor has cancelled all his appointments with immediate effect and any inconveniences caused are highly regretted,” said Gidado.

Source: VON