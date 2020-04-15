Coronavirus: Adamawa State Government Relaxes Restriction Order

The Adamawa State Government has relaxed the Restriction Order put in place in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

This, according to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is because of the overwhelming compliance observed by the public in the initial two-week restrictions, which expired on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The Governor, however, said all Private and Public Schools would remain closed till further notice, while movement will only be allowed within the borders of the State.

He said travels into and out of the State borders would, as well as international travels remain banned, while tricycles would not carry more than two passengers.

Maintain Social Distancing

Governor Fintiri urged the public to avoid overcrowding, maintain social distancing to boost the efforts to keep Adamawa State Coronavirus free.

He emphasised that all social and religious gatherings, seminars, workshops, congresses and the likes should not exceed 50 people.

Consequently, he said clubs, cinemas, liquor houses and similar joints shall also observe social distancing, maintain a high level of personal hygiene and abide by the limit of 50 people.

“Here, I urge our security agents to enforce the Closure Order to the later in view of reports that there have been cases of people defying the closure order and coming into the state from neighbouring Countries where the scourge of the COVID-19 virus has reached an alarming rate. For the avoidance of doubt, any vehicle conveying passengers into the State will be impounded at the entry point and the occupants moved into a quarantine Centre, in the border Local Government, to be established by the State COVID-19 Containment Committee,” the Adamawa State Governor said.

Isolation Centre

He said funds had been released for the renovation of the Psychiatric Unit of the Specialist Hospital, which would serve as another Isolation Centre in addition to the facilities at the Specialist Hospital, Saint Peter’s Minor Seminary, and Madugu VIP Resort.

Governor Fintiri said screening and detection of suspected cases would be maintained at all entry points, while internal surveillance would be sustained across the State.

“Government is also working to raise the diagnostic capacity of the State through a request for the establishment of a testing Unit at the Federal Medical Centre Yola, where the requisite equipment and trained personnel are available. Our capacity to handle cases is improving by the day and the Adamawa State COVID-19 Containment Committee is constantly in touch with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to train more hands in case of any eventuality.” Governor said.

Incidence Reporting and Situation Room

To keep citizens abreast with any development and allow for an effective interface between citizens and the relevant authorities, Governor Fintiri directed that an Incidence Reporting and Situation Room would be set-up.

He said despite the fact that there is no single case of COVID-19 in Adamawa State, stringent measures must be taken against the spread of the COVID-19.

“Although the measures taken to keep the State Coronavirus free are painful, they are temporary but necessary measures that must be taken to protect our people from getting exposed……. It is my fervent belief that we must endure the pains of today to avoid the consequential damages of an advent of COVID-19 tomorrow, in a vulnerable state like ours……..This Administration will not relent in its commitment to keep Adamawa State off the COVID-19 pandemic Map and no effort will be spared to do so,” Governor Fintiri said.

