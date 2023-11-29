Coronation Merchant Bank, Named Best Investment Bank, Nigeria, At The 2023 World Finance Banking Awards

Coronation Merchant Bank was announced as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria, at the revered 2023 World Finance Banking Awards recently. This prized accolade highlights the Bank’s exceptional commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector.

The World Finance Banking Awards celebrate institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation, particularly in the face of challenging macroeconomic environments.

Coronation Merchant Bank was awarded the title of Best Investment Bank, Nigeria, at the 2023 World Finance Banking Awards, adding to its impressive track record of winning the prestigious award in 2018, 2019, and 2020. This consistent recognition underscores the bank’s enduring commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector, setting industry benchmarks and delivering superior services.

Coronation Merchant Bank stood out among an international array of nominees, including Argentina Puente, Brazil BTG Pactual, Chile BTG Pactual, Colombia BTG Pactual, Dominican Republic Banreservas, France BNP Paribas, Georgia TBC Bank, Germany Deutsche Bank, Hong Kong Jefferies, Jordan Arab Bank, Kazakhstan Tengri Partners Investment Banking, Kuwait National Investments Company, Mexico BBVA Mexico, Netherlands ABN AMRO, Nigeria Coronation Merchant Bank, Oman Bank Muscat, Pakistan HBL, Paraguay Puente, Taiwan Fubon Financial, Thailand Siam Commercial Bank, and Turkey QNB Finansinvest, as well as the US-based Puente.

Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, expressed his gratitude for this award. He stated, “We are deeply honoured to receive the award for Best Investment Bank, Nigeria, from World Finance. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth. We remain dedicated to providing unparalleled services to our clients and contributing to the continued progress of the financial sector in Nigeria.”

Coronation Merchant Bank stands as a beacon of financial excellence in Nigeria, providing an extensive range of banking and financial services tailored to diverse sectors. The Bank is passionately committed to pioneering innovative solutions, nurturing robust growth, and actively enabling the economic advancement of Nigeria.