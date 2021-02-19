fbpx
Coronation Merchant Bank Lists Commercial Paper Series On FMDQ

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Coronation Merchant Bank Lists Commercial Paper Series On FMDQ

February 19, 2021033
Coronation Merchant Bank Lists New Commercial Paper Series On FMDQ

Coronation Merchant Bank has listed ₦1.29 billion Series 11 and ₦2.34 billion Series 12 CP under its ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

FMDQ announce the admission of the Commercial Papers in a statement on Friday, saying it had successfully admitted of six Commercial Papers (CPs) valued at ₦22.29 billion in 2021.

 It said corporate institutions were exploring alternative financing options by tapping the debt capital market to sustain their business activities and plug capital shortfalls.

It added that the continuous admission of securities to FMDQ Exchange’s platform was an indication of the potential of Nigeria’s debt capital market and the level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

READ ALSO: Stock Market Continues To Hobble, Investors Lose N130bn

The statement read, “In line with the value proposition of FMDQ Exchange, the CP shall be availed the benefits of the value-driven quotations service on the Exchange, including global visibility through its website and systems, liquidity credible price formation and continuous information disclosure through FMDQ’s Quoted Commercial Paper Status Report (QCPSR), to protect investor interest, amongst others.”

It added that Coronation Merchant Bank aimed to place its clients ahead of the curve in their sphere of operations and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders while positively impacting on the Nigerian economy.

According to FMDQ, the quotation will serve to enhance its liquidity buffers as it seeks to achieve its corporate objectives.

Related tags :

About Author

Coronation Merchant Bank Lists Commercial Paper Series On FMDQ
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu COVERSPORTS
July 8, 2019099

2019 AFCON: Sanwo-Olu Denies Withdrawing $470 million for Super Eagles Match

The office of the Governor of Lagos State has denied withdrawal of $470 million to finance Federal Government’s delegation to watch the Nigeria-Cameroon match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations( AF
Read More
Sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
October 17, 20180103

Sterling Jumps after Wage Growth Overshadows Brexit Talks

The pound rose above $1.32 on Tuesday after labour data beat expectations, but investors said doubts that a Brexit deal would be reached at a European Union summit this week would limit the currency’s
Read More
December 2, 2016059

NSE Index Adds 0.90% as Bullish Trend Thrives

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, December 1, maintained the upward trajectory recorded in the previous trading session. As such lead indices of the bourse re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon