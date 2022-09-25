Cooperative Federation, MAGBEN Train Artisans in Disruptive Economy

The Lagos State Cooperative Federation has partnered with MAGBEN, an automotive outfit, for an automobile advancement training programme for artisans.

According to the Lagos State Cooperative for Artisan President, Sulaiman Wasiu, at the event in Lagos recently, said the training was targeted at equipping artisans in the automobile industry in line with the cooperative principle worldwide that entailed members undergoing training to keep them updated on the modern methods of maintaining vehicles.

“This is especially for hybrid vehicles and then electric vehicles. So, by this training, they have the opportunity to learn simple techniques to solve the most difficult problems in vehicle and maintenance.”

The Vice President, LASCOFED and Chairman of Education Committee, Ismail Oladele, explained that the programme was a cumulation of partnership and other bodies to train artisans

“The artisans include: vulcanisers, mechanics, panel beaters and all those dealing with skill works. They are also part of cooperative members throughout the state and Nigeria.”

Oladele noted that most artisans were not well educated, thus they were not very conversant with the technological development in the automobile industry, especially in handling hybrid cars and vehicles.

“Artisans are very used to manual vehicles and now the world is going into serious transformation. For instance, in the UK, come 2023, they will only use electric vehicles and probably solar vehicles. At least most of these vehicles will come to Nigeria. How will our members handle such vehicles when it comes to repairing that’s why this training was put together.”

Also speaking at the event, former Director of Distance Learning, Professor Francis Egbokhare, stated that the programme was a special interest one aimed at empowering artisans with the right orientation to take on the world and secure their future in the industry.

“In 2009 and 2010, we trained about 4000 mechanics in cooperation with MACBEN associate because we realised a number of problems with new technology and overall service delivery of mechanics and business orientation, that is what has inspired this ongoing training.”

According to Egbokhare, the nine-month programme certified artisans from seven states in the country and Nigeria was applauded by the E-learning Africa in Nairobi.