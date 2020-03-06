Cool Plus Introduces Innovative Acoustics, Thermal Insulation Technology to Nigeria

Cool Plus Limited, a Nigerian-based professional HVAC company hosted a three-day exhibition and workshop for professionals in the Oil &Gas, Architecture sector, including HVAC Contractors and Technicians. The event was held at Four Points by Sheraton Lagos from January 14 -16, 2020.

The host company is introducing a game-changing product- Aerofoam XLPE/NBR to the Nigerian HVAC market, superior thermal insulation and acoustics material. The event offered its participants the opportunity to witness the first-hand demonstration of the products’ resistance to fluid penetration, the ease of installation and its lightweight quality.

Cool Plus invited representatives of its Principal Partner – Hira Industries to provide more insight about the product, use and efficiency. The event which was a convergence of industry experts from diverse sectors, offered participants first-hand access to a training session where representatives demonstrated the installation techniques of Aerofoam products and its accessories on duct flange samples at the venue.

Daisy Nyong, the Head of Sales at Cool Plus emphasised that “this partnership will create a paradigm shift in the HVAC industry. It has positioned Cool Plus as the only certified distributor of Aerofoam in Nigeria. We are confident that clients who purchase these products from us will experience a significant difference in Thermal Insulation and Acoustics on their facilities”.

Highlighting the benefits of Aerofoam XLPE/ NBR thermal insulation, Tomasz Kulik, the Marketing /Technical Manager at Hira Industries said, “It is ideal for chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, the food industry, as well as, the oil and gas industry because it is easy to clean and resistant to chemicals. It has a life expectancy of 25 years, and does not require additional maintenance after installation, thereby helping to reduce cost”.

Ade Awujoola, the President & CEO of Cool Plus said “Our vision is to become a world-class company. The only way to achieve this is to introduce cutting-edge technology and equipment to Africa. This is why we have partnered with Hira Industries, a reputable company in UAE to provide topmost quality acoustics and thermal insulation to our clients”.

Reacting to safety concerns about Aerofoam XLPE, Tomasz said, “Our products are very safe, in the event of a fire outbreak. It has fire retardant agent which enables our products to withstand heat to a certain temperature and is non-toxic to the human body. This is a critical consideration across the industries where our products are deployed”.

Currently available in the Nigerian market are installations made from open-cell fibre glass materials, which relatively have a shorter lifecycle, hazardous to human life and take long to install (about 57% longer time).

Pujan Puri, the Export Sales Engineer at Hira Industries, spoke on the partnership between both companies, “Cool Plus Limited is our sole distributor and technical partner in Nigeria, having met our requirements. We are excited about this partnership and particularly the Nigeria market. This market portends a great opportunity for Hira Industries to extend its frontiers to emerging markets. Indeed, we will soon commission a training centre in Lagos”.

“Our offering to the Nigerian market is top grade products with premium quality at best prices”, Puri said.

All Aerofoam products are consistent with the highest quality standards globally and pass through stringent examinations before being sold in the various markets. The Aerofoam XLPE generates less waste and Cool Plus provides accessories like tapes and foils to ensure consistency in the process.