Cool Kids To Unite At Love And Light Fest 2023 On December 10

Ever wondered what a December Holy Ghost party would look like? Wonder no more because Street Church is gearing up to host the ultimate event (Love and Light Fest) that even the coolest kids won’t want to miss on December 10, 2023, at the vibrant Lekki. Get ready to uplift your spirit, bond with fellow believers, and dance the night away in the Holy Ghost!

Picture this – the happiest crowd in Lagos converging for a fusion of faith, fashion, music, and community vibes at Love and Light Fest 2023. This is not your average gathering; it’s a dynamic celebration that promises to wrap up the year in an unforgettable way.

The theme? Cool Kids Love Jesus! Held at the scenic Lekki Leisure Beach, this event is more than a party; it’s an ode to the distinctiveness of Christian youths and a jubilation of the one who binds them all together: Jesus.

So, why should you grab a ticket to this sensational affair? Well, apart from the fact that the cool kids of Lagos will be there, expect Afro gospel music that will move your soul, engaging games, community activities, and a whole lot more that will make this night stand out.

Love and Light Fest has always strived to create an atmosphere where young hearts can connect, revel in the joy of the faith, and strengthen their bond with Jesus in a way that reflects their dynamic personalities.

This year, with stellar performances by Anendlessocean, Spirit of Prophecy, Emma OMG, Angeloh, Prinx Emmanuel, Holy Drill, and many others, the excitement is off the charts.

This festival is more than just an event – it’s a movement! Cool Kids Love Jesus aims to inspire a generation to embrace their faith passionately and authentically. It’s a testament to the freedom and joy found in Christ, bringing together people from all walks of life to revel in the shared joy of their faith.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make December 10, 2023, a night to remember. Grab your tickets now, join the movement, and let’s wrap up the year in the most fantastic way possible at Love and Light Fest – where faith meets fun!”

Visit Love and Light Fest’s social media page (X and Instagram) for more information.

I hope to see you there!!!!!!