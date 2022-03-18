Cooking Gas Consumption Declines As Price Rises By 14%

March 18, 2022 138

Nigerian households and business ventures have adopted alternative fuel for cooking, as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 14% in two weeks.

According to a report from the LPG market, Nigerians’ consumption of cooking gas continued its declining trend. For instance, at the end of last month (February 2022), the Year to Date (YTD) volume recorded was 163 Kilotonnes (KT), a reduction of 19% from the previous year’s.

A survey on cooking gas price movement showed that the price of the average size cylinder (12.5kg) was being sold at about N8,750 from N7,500 recorded at the beginning of March, in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja, and other states.

For instance, in parts of northern Nigeria, Southeast and South-South, the price has risen to N9,000 and N9,500 from N8,000 and N8,500.

Speaking on the development, Vice President, Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA), Felix Ekundayo attributed the rising cost of cooking gas to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

His words, “We have seen the energy crisis in the country, along with the rise in commodity prices, some of which have to do with what is happening in Ukraine and Russia.

“Diesel cost has escalated, and gas is been delivered with trucks which require diesel for movement. Hence, there is no way it will not affect the price. At the moment, we are not sure of the outcome in Russia-Ukraine, but we are watching the space.”

Meanwhile, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR), a branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), had expressed utmost displeasure to the increment in the price of cooking gas across the country.

In a statement addressed to members of the public and the government, the National Chairman, LPGAR, Michael Umudu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come up with policies that would address the situation.

The statement read: “Prices at the depots have similarly risen to about N11 million for 20 metric tonnes from N10 million and less sold about two weeks ago.

“The worrisome aspect of this development is that it has continued to rise on daily basis for weeks now but began to escalate in the last one week leading to significant increases in both depots and retail outlets.

“A similar price rise had occurred in 2021 leading to the sale of 12.5kg gas cylinder up to N10,000 in late November and early December 2021, amidst supply shortages.

“The union, therefore, expects the government to come up with clear policy direction for the development of LPG in the country to forestall the ugly situation.”